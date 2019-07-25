Azam Khan’s remark on BJP’s Rama Devi sparks uproar in Lok Sabha, invites rebuke

The Lok Sabha Thursday witnessed a huge uproar after Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan made certain objectionable remarks against BJP’s Rama Devi while participating in the debate on the triple talaq bill. His remarks invited rebuke from BJP lawmakers who asked the Rampur MP to apologise.

Advertising

Rama Devi, who was officiating the House, said, “This is not the way to speak, please expunge these remarks.” To this, Khan said, “You are very respected, you are like my sister.” Click here to follow LIVE updates on Lok Sabha proceedings

Expressing his displeasure over Khan’s remarks, Speaker Om Birla asked the SP leader to apologise. SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also pressed for an apology from Khan but said his party’s leader did not say it with a “wrong intent”. “If the Speaker finds it incorrect, he can remove it,” Yadav said.

Speaker Birla reminded the lawmakers to say things keeping in mind the dignity of Parliament. “It is very easy for all of you to demand ‘expunge this expunge that’, but why should the need to expunge arise at all? Once a remark is given, it is already in the public domain. Therefore, we all should speak keeping the dignity of the Parliament in mind,” the Speaker said.

Advertising

READ | Ghulam Nabi Azad interview: ‘Why attend Parliament if Bills rushed through without scrutiny?’

“I will resign if I have said anything unparliamentary,” Khan said even as clamor continued in the lower house over his remark. Khan subsequently walked out of the Lok Sabha.

With ANI inputs