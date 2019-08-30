SP leader Azam Khan booked in four more cases for ‘usurping’ Waqf Board land

Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha member from Rampur, Azam Khan, has been booked in four fresh cases for allegedly usurping the land of Yateemkhana Basti in Rampur that belonged to the Waqf Board in 2016. The basti housed at least 50 houses.

Advertising

According to police, then circle officer (CO) Aaley Hasan and Khan’s PRO Fasahat Shanu have also been named in the four FIRs, along with three identified and 30 to 40 unidentified people, besides the MP.

The complaints have been lodged by the residents of the basti who claim that on October 15, 2016, they were “forcefully made to vacate their houses” because Khan allegedly wanted to construct a school there.

The complainants have also alleged that the men looted their belongings and cattle. They claimed that the property belonged to the Waqf Board and that they have allotment papers for their houses that were demolished in 2016.

Advertising

One of the complainants, Manne (42), said Khan’s men barged into his house around 6 am on October 15, 2016. “The then Circle Officer Aaley Hasan was among them. They started throwing our belongings outside the house and assaulted me and my family members… They threatened us that fake cases would be lodged against us if we didn’t vacate the house because Azam Khan wanted his school to be constructed there. They also took away our belongings and the house was demolished the same day… When we tried to lodge a complainant, the police did not let us do so,” he alleged.

Another complainant, Zakir Ali, alleged that his cattle were stolen by Khan’s associates who told him that it would be sent to the MP’s cow shelter.

“Two of my buffaloes were taken away by Azam’s associates and my mother died two days after the incident due to shock and injuries sustained during the assault by his men,” the complaint by Ali stated.

Khan and his associates have been booked under IPC sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 389 (dacoity), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) among others.

As many as 77 cases have been filed against the Rampur since April.