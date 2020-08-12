Azad’s party to contest all seats in Bihar elections

Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad Tuesday announced that his Azad Samaj Party will contest the upcoming election on all 243 seats in Bihar. He said there were “a lot of Bahujans” in the state, and they will be able to “stop the double-engine” JD(U)-BJP government.

Speaking to reporters, Azad said though his entry for the upcoming Bihar polls was belated because of the Covid crisis, he was confident of mobilising his cadre. “We will contest all seats and divulge our strategy at the right time,” he said.

