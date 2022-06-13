Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Centre asks states to release convicts with good conduct on Aug 15

The Centre has asked states to release prisoners convicted for certain crimes who have served 50 per cent or more of their sentence as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations as India marks 75 years of Independence. The prisoners will be released in three phases on August 15 this year, Republic Day next year and the following Independence Day.

In a letter sent to all states on June 10, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written to the chief ministers and Lt Governors /administrators of all states and Union Territories on April 21 requesting them to “take appropriate action in the matter”.

It said the remission was to apply “to specific categories of convicted prisoners who have consistently maintained good conduct during their term in prisons… especially those with no punishment during the convict period in the last three years”.

According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, those to be released include:

*Women and transgender convicts aged 50 and above, who have completed 50% of their total sentence (without counting the period of general remission earned).

*Male convicts aged 60 and above, who have completed 50% of their total sentence (without counting the period of general remission earned).

*Physically challenged/disabled convicts with 70% disability or more (duly certified by a Medical Board) who have completed 50% of their total sentence (without counting the period of general remission earned).

*Terminally ill convicts (duly certified by a Medical Board).

*Convicted prisoners who have completed two-thirds (66%) of their total sentence (without counting the period of general remission earned).

*Poor or indigent prisoners who have completed their sentence but are still in jail due to non-payment of fine imposed on them by waiving off the fine.

*Persons who committed an offence between 18-21 years of age and with no other criminal involvement/case against them, who have completed 50% of their sentence (without counting the period of general remission earned).

The guidelines have also listed out those who cannot be granted such remission. These include those serving a death sentence or the same commuted to life; those serving a lesser sentence in an offence that also carries death sentence; those guilty of rape or child sex abuse; those sentenced for acts of terrorism, offences against the state and in counterfeit currency cases; those convicted for dowry deaths; those convicted for drug offences or under weapons of mass destruction laws; and those found guilty of corruption.

Apart from this, the state government may exclude any offence it deems fit, the MHA has said. The MHA has asked states to form a screening committee to execute this. The committee will include the additional chief secretary/principal secretary/secretary in charge of home department of state/UT chairperson, additional chief secretary/principal secretary/secretary in charge of the department of law and justice of state/UTs as member and DG/IG prisons of the state/UT as member secretary.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“The state level screening committee shall review the records of all prisoners and identify the eligible prisoners who satisfy the prescribed conditions for remission and make its recommendations to the state government after examining each case in detail and taking into account all relevant factors, and take a considered decision to provide the benefit of special remission scheme to entitled convicts,” the letter said.

On receiving the recommendations of the screening committee, the letter said “the state government will examine the recommendations thoroughly while ensuring that hardened criminals, repeat offenders and those who fall in prohibited categories are not considered for special remission with a view to ensure public peace and well-being of the society.”

The state government will then place its recommendations before the governor for consideration and approval in exercise of powers under Article 161 of the Constitution of India. “Cases where approval of the central government is required as per law are to be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for seeking its concurrence and approval,” the letter said. In case of foreign national convicts, they will be released only with the specific consent of the Ministry of External Affairs, the MHA has said.