Azad Samaj Party to contest Bulandshahr bypoll: At rally for party nominee, Chandrashekhar Azad raises Hathras incident

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday launched the Azad Samaj Party campaign for the upcoming Assembly bypoll in Bulandshahr.

Hazi Yamin is the party’s candidate from the Bulandshahr Sadar Assembly seat. This is the only seat the Azad-led party is contesting in the upcoming bypolls to seven Assembly seats.

Addressing a rally on Sunday, Azad targeted the government over corruption and “anti-farmer” activities.

“Those who promise to end corruption are themselves so corrupt… they have no money for the public. But when it comes to buying MLAs, they suddenly have lots of crores,” Azad said at the rally in Numaish Ground in Bulandshahr.

Yamin is up against the BJP’s Usha Sirohi, wife of former MLA from the seat Virendra Singh Sirohi, whose death in March necessitated the bypoll. RLD’s Praveen Singh, Congress’s Sushil Chaudhary and BSP’s Mohammad Yunus are also in the fray.

Explained First real test for Azad Samaj Party These polls will be the first real test for the newly formed Azad Samaj Party, after its transition from a political movement to a political party. It will be looking to consolidate the Dalit and minority vote, especially after BSP’s refusal to associate with Bhim Army in the run up to general elections. The party is looking to prepare for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls based on the feedback from and results of the bypolls and Panchayat elections

Speaking about the Hathras gangrape case, Azad said, “Our daughter in Hathras didn’t get justice and she didn’t even get proper treatment. Will you vote for those who burnt her? I met her family… They (UP government) are standing in between me and the family. This government has failed to provide security to them.”

Accusing the government of discriminating between communities, he said, “There is a Constitution that guarantees equal rights to everyone across religions. In Baghpat, a policeman requested to keep a beard but seniors refused… They thought they will create this issue and Muslims will object, and they will be able to do polarising politics.”

The party also plans to contest the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

“After this, we will get another chance in the panchayat elections. Our party members will go to every village and block and it will help us identify honest and hardworking candidates. This will give us a good base for the Vidhan Sabha polls as well,” Azad earlier told The Indian Express.

