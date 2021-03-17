‘Azaan disturbing sleep, causing headache’: Allahabad University V-C writes to DM; admin says ‘action as per rules’

Allahabad University Vice-Chancellor Sangita Srivastava has kicked off a row after she wrote to the Prayagraj DM, claiming her “sleep is disturbed due to loud azan” at the nearby mosque.

In her letter, the V-C has also raised the issue of sehri call during Ramzan at 4 am from the mosque. She complains that the azaan “results in a headache, throughout the day, causing losses in work hours”.

In the letter, dated March 3, 2021, written to Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami, the V-C wrote, “This is to bring to your kind notice that every morning at about 5.30 am my sleep is disturbed due to loud azan done on the mike by the maulvi in the surrounding mosque. The sleep so disturbed does not resume even after trying hard. This also results in a headache, throughout the day, causing losses in work hours.” The letter is titled, “Noise Pollution in Civil Lines, Prayagraj”.

“An old adage says ‘your freedom ends where my nose begins’ this hold true here. I am not against any religion, caste or creed, they may even perform the Azan without the mike, so that others are not disturbed. Even before Eid, they pronounce Sehri on the mike at 4 am. This practice also creates disturbance to other people. The Constitution of India envisages a secular and peaceful co-existence of all communities, which needs to be practiced in letter and spirit,” the letter adds.

The V-C also referred to an Allahabad High Court judgement in a PIL filed by Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari and two others.

In May last year, the Allahabad High Court had said that while the azaan (call to prayer) “may be an essential and integral part of Islam”, its recitation “through loudspeakers or other sound amplifying devices cannot be said to be an integral part of the religion, warranting protection of the fundamental right enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India, which is even otherwise subject to public order, morality or health and to other provisions” of Part III of the Constitution.

The V-C’s letter sought a “quick response” from the administration and said, “A quick response from you will be highly appreciated and will restore some peace and tranquility in the minds of all suffering from this loud Azan”.

The letter is also marked to Prayagraj (range) Inspector General Kavindra Pratap Singh and SSP Sarvashresth Tripathi and Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner.

On Wednesday, Lucknow-based prominent Sunni cleric Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali opposed the letter and said, “She should be aware that our country is famous for its Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb. People in the country respect others’ religions and this is the reason that the sound of azaan from mosques and bhajan and kirtan from temples is always in the air. No one’s sleep has been disturbed due to it. Hence, saying things like this is meaningless and the honourable High Court’s order from earlier are being followed at mosques. I appeal to everyone to respect each other’s religion, and also, not confuse people with unnecessary issues.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Prayagraj (range) IG Kavindra Pratap Singh said, “We are verifying the letter. I have received it on WhatsApp. Once verification is done, we will see what action has to be taken. The High Court ruling does say that no one should use loudspeaker between 10 pm and 6 am.”

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the IG said, “She has said that the loudspeaker is used beyond the decided decibel level, which causes her disturbance. We are studying the matter. There are apex court guidelines saying loudspeakers should not be used between 10 pm and 6 am, and if it is done, there should be permission for that. We will study the matter and action will be taken accordingly so that the court’s directions are followed.”

Prayagraj Division Commissioner Sanjay Goel confirmed that he had received the letter through post on March 4, and had asked Prayagraj DM to take “necessary action”.

Contacted by The Indian Express on Wednesday, Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami said he had received the letter, and action would be taken according to rules. “The letter was received. We are looking into it. And we will take action according to the rules and regulations,” said Goswami.