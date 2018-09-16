Website, helpline for prospective beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat

PMJAY is the tertiary-care arm of the NDA flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat. PMJAY is the tertiary-care arm of the NDA flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat.

THE 10-DIGIT cellphone number of a beneficiary will be his or her ticket to be part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY).

Even as “Ayushman Mitras” have been positioned in government hospitals in the districts where pilots have started, and the launch date of September 23 gets closer, the National Health Agency (NHA) has also started a website and a helpline number for prospective beneficiaries to check whether they have made it to the final list.

PMJAY is the tertiary-care arm of the NDA flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat. Under PMJAY, 10.74 crore families, according to their status as documented in the 2011 Socio-Economic Caste Census data, are to be given an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family.

NHA’s CEO Dr Indu Bhushan said, “The idea is to reach out to all potential beneficiaries so that they have a sense of certainty before they come to the facility. Even people who do not have access to internet or computer can check at the primary health centres or through the call centre. It is important to establish contact first and then build on that through various modes.”

The website —mera.pmjay.gov.in — and the helpline (14555) are the NHA’s reply to several fake websites promising PMJAY enrolment.

Online verification takes off from the common system used by many consumer goods companies of tracing consumers through their mobile numbers.

A beneficiary only needs to key in his or her mobile number, which is verified through an OTP. If the person is on the verified list, eKYC with Aadhaar or any other identification document can be completed online. An individual can search whether she/he is an eligible beneficiary for PMJAY using cellphone number or ration card number, the name as it appears in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data and RSBY URN.

RSBY URN.

Dr Dinesh Arora, deputy CEO of NHA, said, “This is an entitlement-based scheme. There is no system of enrolment — anybody can go to the website or call this helpline number to check if he/she is eligible and then complete the KYC (know your customer) online without any need for human interface. They should not fall prey to any person promising them benefits under PMJAY. This website will protect beneficiaries from fraud.”

The Health Ministry had tied up with the ministries of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj during the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan for seeding of mobile numbers in the SECC data.

