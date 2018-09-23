PM Modi rolls out Ayushman Bharat from Ranchi, calls it a ‘game changer’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with (L-R) Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das wave at their supporters during the launch of Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission in Ranchi on Sunday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with (L-R) Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das wave at their supporters during the launch of Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission in Ranchi on Sunday. (PTI)

Calling it one of the biggest schemes implemented ever for change in the quality of life for the common man, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), also referred as Ayushman Bharat. The scheme aims to cover over 50 crore people across the country with an annual health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

The health scheme aims to provide insurance cover to the families of over 10 crores people (with an average of five per family, the number is estimated at over 50 crore) identified on the basis of Socio-Economic Caste Census-2011 data. They can get insurance cover in government and empanelled private hospitals (around 13,000 across the country have already been empanelled) for around 1,300 diseases. The cover of Rs 5 lakh would entail cost of treatment, surgical procedures, hospitalisation among others, and the amount will be given to the hospital concerned only after the person is discharged.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, Modi said that they always looked at the poor as vote banks, throwing freebies at them only to win the elections. He also stressed that PMJAY was yet another example of the slogan Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas.

“Sampradaya ke aadhar par Ayushman Bharat Yojana nahin hai, jaati ke aadhar par Ayushman Bharat yojana nahin hai, oonch-neech ke bhedbhaav ke aadhaar par Ayushman Bharat nahin hogee (Ayushman Bharat scheme is not based on communal, caste or backward-forward formulations),” said Modi, addressing the gathering of thousands at the launch here at Prabhat Tara Maidan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering as he launches Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering as he launches Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme. (PTI Photo)

Dedicating the scheme to the ‘service of the daridranayaran (service of the poor equivalent to worshipping God),’ Modi said that the policymakers in the past never tried to empower the poor, but only paid lip service to their cause hoping to get votes.

Pointing out the ‘fundamental mistake’ in their thinking, Modi said “Garibon ke naam ki maalayen japte rahne waale log…agar aaj se tees pachaas saal pahle gareebon ke naam par rajneeti karne ki bajay gareebon ke sashaktikaran par bal dete to desh aaj jo Hindustan dekh raha hai waisa nahin hota…unhonen gareebon ke sambandh mein sochne mein galtee kee. Ye moolbhoot galti hai jo aaj desh ko bhugatana pad raha hai.. unhonen yahee socha ki gareeb kuchh na kuchh maangta hai…gareeb ko kuchh mufat mein do jo usko chaahiye…yehi unkee sabse badi galat soch thee….gareeb jitna swabhimaani hota hai…shaayad us swabhimaan ko maapne ki aapke paas koi taraju nahin hai (Those who invoked the name of the poor…had they worked to empower them some 30 to 50 years ago, India would not have been in the position that it is today. They committed a fundamental mistake in their understanding of the poor. They thought that the poor always asks for one thing or the other….just give them those things as freebies…this was a wrong thinking……you wouldn’t have a scale to measure the amount of self-respect a poor man has).”

Modi cited the recent success of athletes and sportspersons in the Asian Games saying it was the girls and boys from small villages and towns, who were fighting various problems, including malnutrition, but, once they got an opportunity, they made the country proud. Modi attacked the opposition parties saying they formed the policies related to the common people on the considerations of caste, region and community depending on which one would guarantee a win in the elections. He said that Ayushman Bharat would not care whether a person believed in God or not, whether he went to a temple, a mosque, Church or Gurdwara.

Harping on the scale and speed of the Scheme, Modi said, “The number of people to be benefited under the scheme is around the same as that of all of European Union; or all of the population of the US, Canada and Mexico.” He pointed out how Lancet, one of the most reputed journals of medical science had taken note of the mega-reform scheme.

“Our government thinks of health in a holistic manner. While we are investing to improve the infrastructure and human resources to provide medical care, we are also working towards preventive health care. Be it ODF (open defecation free) mission, the scheme for concrete houses, all help towards improving the health sector,” the PM added.

Modi also pointed out that, as the Scheme progresses, there would be huge job opportunities as hospitals and healthcare facilities would come up in tier-II and III cities requiring professionals from the core health sector, besides IT Professionals, managers, para-medics and call centre executives.

Earlier, Modi also laid the foundation stone of two medical colleges to be opened in Koderma and Chaibasa, besides 10 wellness centres. At least five beneficiaries of the new scheme were also given symbolic gold cards.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, while citing various achievements of the state, also said that the opposition parties have been rattled by the fact that the Central government has been working for the poor in a life-changing manner and had come out without any corruption taint. “That is why they are trying to form a mahagathbandhan (mega-alliance), which is actually mahathagbandhan (alliance of cheats) and are trying to spread misinformation. But the people of the state and the country know everything,” he said.

Individual letters written by Modi would be given to every single beneficiary and he can approach the hospital with this letter and a valid ID document. There, he would meet the Arogya Mitra, who would help them generate a golden card, following which a person would be admitted to the hospital or taken to the right department.

