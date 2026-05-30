Brazen murder of Chhattisgarh Congress leader’s son cracked, sand mining rivalry was motive

Police said the accused allegedly trailed Ayush Kashyap – son of local Congress leader Samelan Kashyap of Karhi village -- as he returned home on April 24. (Express photo)

A month after the 18-year-old son of a Congress leader was shot dead in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district over an alleged illegal sand-mining rivalry, police have arrested four men — including the alleged key conspirator.

Police said the accused allegedly trailed Ayush Kashyap – son of local Congress leader Samelan Kashyap of Karhi village — as he returned home on April 24. The assailants allegedly changed clothes to mask their identity, forced their way into the family home and locked Ayush’s parents in a room before shooting him dead. His 16-year-old brother was also shot but survived.

The gang had also broken nearby CCTV cameras before the attack.