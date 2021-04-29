Ayush-CSIR collaborative study: ‘AYUSH 64 found useful in the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19’

He said patients on AYUSH 64 will still require monitoring so as to identify any worsening of disease requiring more intensive therapy with oxygen and other treatment measures provided during hospitalisation. (File Photo)

AYUSH 64, a poly-herbal formulation developed by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush (MoA), is useful in the treatment of asymptomatic, mild and moderate Covid-19 infection as an adjunct to standard care, according to the Ministry of Ayush-Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) collaboration.

The collaboration has recently completed a robust multi-centre clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AYUSH 64 in the management of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients.

Announcing the results of the trial at a virtual press conference, Dr Arvind Chopra, director of the Centre for Rheumatic Diseases, Pune, and honorary chief clinical coordinator of the Ministry of Ayush – CSIR collaboration, informed that the controlled drug trial study has provided substantial evidence that AYUSH 64 can be effectively safely used to treat mild to moderate cases of Covid-19 as adjuvant to SoC

The trial was conducted at three centres — KGMU, Lucknow; DMIMS, Wardha and BMC Covid Centre, Mumbai — involving 70 participants in each arm. Dr Chopra stated that AYUSH 64 as an adjunct to standard of care (SoC) showed significant improvement and thus lesser period of hospitalisation as compared SoC alone.

He also shared that several significant beneficial effects of AYUSH 64 on general health, fatigue, anxiety, stress, appetite, general happiness and sleep were also observed. He said patients on AYUSH 64 will still require monitoring so as to identify any worsening of disease requiring more intensive therapy with oxygen and other treatment measures provided during hospitalisation.