Ayurveda medicine approved for clinical trials on COVID-19 patients

An Ayurvedic medicine developed by Pankajakasthuri Herbal Research Foundation, a renowned Ayurvedic organisation from Kerala, has been approved for clinical trials on Covid-19 infected adults by CTRI. The Clinical trials Registry of India is the apex body under the ICMR for clinical trials.

The company said in a statement: “This drug, which is effective against Respiratory infections, Viral Fever, Acute Viral Bronchitis has now been found to be effective against the Respiratory Syncytial Virus and Influenza virus in the scientific studies conducted.

In vitro experiments done at the Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology has proven that there are no side effects in the human cell. Subsequently, the approval was received from the Institutional Ethics Committees (IEC), basis which the Central Government’s CTRI (Clinical Trial Registry of India, which comes under the ICMR, has provided approval and granted permission to conduct Randomised single-blinded placebo-controlled prospective multicenter interventional clinical trial to various medical colleges across the country.”

This comes at a time when search for therapeutic options against the Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV2) is going on at a frenetic pace the world over.

