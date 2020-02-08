Ayodhya: VHP may demand memorial for karsevaks

The trust announced by the government has 15 members, with former attorney general and lawyer for the Hindu side in the Ayodhya case, K Parasaran being the first member. The trust announced by the government has 15 members, with former attorney general and lawyer for the Hindu side in the Ayodhya case, K Parasaran being the first member.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) may push for a memorial in Ayodhya naming all karsevaks who died during the Ram Temple movement. The VHP was at the forefront of the movement, and its national vice president, Champat Rai, is facing charges in the Babri mosque demolition case.

“Hundreds of karsevaks died during the movement and their contribution must be recognised. It would be a good idea to build a memorial for them in Ayodhya,” VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said, when asked whether the outfit had any plans to build a memorial for those who died during the movement.

Explained Unease over exclusions from trust There has been disquiet within the Sangh Parivar and among several religious figures from Ayodhya associated with the temple movement over non-representation of some key people in the trust.

He remained non-committal on the issue of VHP getting representation in the Ram Temple trust announced by the government to manage the erstwhile disputed property in Ayodhya and build the Ram Temple. The Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which spearheaded the temple movement in the 90s has also not been given any representation.

“VHP has no organisational desire to be represented in the trust. Our job was to bring the movement to this level and that has been completed. Now we want whoever is entrusted with the job must ensure early and participative completion of the temple. However, there are still two posts vacant in the trust announced by the government and one cannot rule out the Nyas or the VHP getting a representation,” Jain said.

“It is natural for some people to have some opinion on the composition of the trust. Some people may be disappointed. But we must understand that the temple was a national movement and people from across the country were involved. If the government begins to give representation to all the people, meetings would have to be held in stadiums. I am sure the government will take all opinions into account and take correct decision,” Jain said.

The trust announced by the government has 15 members, with former attorney general and lawyer for the Hindu side in the Ayodhya case, K Parasaran being the first member. The trust will currently operate from his residence.

