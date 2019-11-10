Criminal trial: After 27 years, court looks at Kalyan proof

The criminal trial to fix the liability of the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid, an act the Supreme Court referred to as “an egregious violation of the rule of law”, is yet to find closure in a trial court in Lucknow.

Advertising

The CBI has to prove charges against more than 47 BJP leaders and hundreds of unknown kar sevaks in the trial.

The prominent accused include BJP leaders L K Advani, Vinay Katiyar, Uma Bharti, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh; VHP leaders Ashok Singhal (deceased), Giriraj Kishore (deceased), Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Champat Rai Bansal; and Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray (deceased) and Moreshwar Save (deceased).

After 27 years, the court is now examining evidence against Kalyan Singh, accused No. 3 in the chargesheet. Singh, under whose tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh the mosque was razed, is facing charges after he demitted office as Rajasthan governor, extinguishing his constitutional immunity.

Read | Faith establishes birth place: A post script, unsigned

Advertising

The court has so far examined more than 300 witnesses and is now looking at the evidence.



In April 2017, a bench of Justices P C Ghose and Rohinton Nariman of the Supreme Court had revived the criminal case by allowing the CBI to add a charge of criminal conspiracy against BJP leaders, including Advani, Joshi, Bharti and Kalyan Singh.

READ | Why Hindus won claim over both the outer and inner courtyard at disputed site

In a 40-page order, the court had said that the leaders and “lakhs of unknown kar sevaks” faced trial for the same offences — rioting, promoting enmity among different groups, making statements conducing to public mischief and imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration among others.