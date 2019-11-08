Ayodhya verdict: We have to maintain peace even after SC judgment, says PM Modi

As the Supreme Court delivers a verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to maintain peace and unity irrespective of the judgment. He insisted that the verdict should not be viewed as a matter of victory or loss for any community.

In a series of tweets late on Friday, the PM applauded the “efforts made by all sections in keeping an atmosphere of peace and goodwill” while the hearing in the case was underway in the top court.

अयोध्या पर कल सुप्रीम कोर्ट का निर्णय आ रहा है। पिछले कुछ महीनों से सुप्रीम कोर्ट में निरंतर इस विषय पर सुनवाई हो रही थी, पूरा देश उत्सुकता से देख रहा था। इस दौरान समाज के सभी वर्गों की तरफ से सद्भावना का वातावरण बनाए रखने के लिए किए गए प्रयास बहुत सराहनीय हैं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

He wrote: “The Supreme Court will take a decision on Ayodhya tomorrow. For the past few months, while the matter was being heard in the Supreme Court the whole country was watching eagerly. During this period, the efforts made by all sections of the society to maintain an atmosphere of goodwill is greatly appreciated.”

Urging that the “honor of the judiciary is paramount”, Modi asked the citizens to maintain the harmony irrespective of the decision taken by the apex court tomorrow.

“Keeping the honor of the judiciary of the country paramount, all the sides of the society, socio-cultural organisations, all the parties who have made efforts to create a harmonious and positive atmosphere in the past are appreciated. Even after the decision of the court, we all have to maintain harmony together,” he said, adding, “Whatever is the decision of the Supreme Court it will not be a victory or defeat for anyone. My appeal to the countrymen is that it should be the priority of all of us that this decision should further strengthen the great tradition of peace, unity and goodwill of India.”

A five-judge Supreme Court bench, comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S A Bobde, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice S Abdul Nazeer, will rule on appeals against the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered a three-way division of the disputed land between the Nirmohi Akhara sect, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board and Ramlalla Virajman.

In anticipation, schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centres will be closed from Saturday to Monday across Uttar Pradesh.