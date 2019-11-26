Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board decides against filing review petition

The Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya case, announced on Tuesday it would not file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict. However, Sunni board chairman Zufar Farooqi said it was yet to decide whether to accept the five-acre alternative plot for building a mosque in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court.

“The Board has considered the judgement of the Supreme Court passed in the Babri Masjid case. The Board has reiterated its stand that it will not file any review petition in the Supreme Court,” Farooqi said in a press release.

The resolution regarding not filing a review petition was passed by six of the seven members present at the meeting. Advocate Abdur Razaaq Khan was, however, in favour of filing a review petition, PTI quoted Farooqi as saying.

“All further action in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court, including the issue of five-acre land in Ayodhya, are still in consideration of the board and no decision has yet been taken. The members of the board have asked for more time to formulate their views. As and when any decision is taken, it will be communicated separately,” the release said.

Earlier this week, Imran Mabood Khan, Allahabad High Court lawyer and Board member since 2001, alleged that Farooqi was under “pressure” due to cases filed against him. The charge, however, was dismissed by Farooqi.

Besides the Sunni Central Waqf Board, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) faction led by Maulana Mahmood Madani has also decided against filing a review petition on the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.

On the other hand, the Jamiat faction led by senior Deoband teacher Maulana Arshad Madani and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) are in favour of filing a review petition.

The Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the decades-old dispute on November 9, when it handed over the disputed 2.77 acres to the temple side, even while holding that the act of placing idols at the site in 1949 was “desecration”, admitting that there was no evidence of a temple being razed to build the Babri Masjid, and ruling the 1992 demolition of the mosque against the rule of law.