Ayodhya verdict should be accepted by all: SP and BSP

Both the Samajwadi Party and BSP on Saturday said that the Supreme Court’s verdict paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya should be accepted by all.

Calling the verdict “historic”, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, said, “The verdict in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri mosque issue will be remembered as a historic decision in the history of India. In 1986, Samajwadis had presented their side that the issue should be resolved by the two sides through talks and the court’s decision in connection with the case should be accepted. As the issue could not be resolved through talks, the Supreme Court had to give a decision. As per the Constitution, accepting the Supreme Court decision is mandatory… Even this decision will be accepted by all.”

READ | It's a relief for people and also police: Cops who witnessed Babri demolition

“In reality, this decision will prove to be an important step towards strengthening the secular form of the country, rule of law and democracy. Because the litigants in the case have been saying that the top court’s decision will be accepted. Hence, we hope that the decision will be accepted by all the people of this country in a peaceful and harmonious environment,” the statement issued by Samajwadi Party, quoting him, said.

Akhilesh also said that no one should do or say anything that may hurt the sentiments of people from another community and peace and harmony should be maintained.

“Jo faisley faslon ko ghatatey hain, woh insaan ko behtar insaan banate hain (The decisions which bridge the gap, make a better human being),” he had earlier tweeted.

BSP chief Mayawati also said that everyone should respect the Supreme Court verdict and called for maintaining harmony.

“Under the secular Constitution of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the honourable Supreme Court gave a unanimous decision in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri mosque land dispute. Everyone should respect the verdict and further work should be done in this issue in a harmonious manner. This is my appeal and suggestion,” the BSP chief tweeted.

State Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu also said that his party accepted the Supreme Court’s decision and that it should be not viewed as victory or defeat of anyone.

“We hope this decision will remove the distance between people,” Lallu said.