Ayodhya verdict: Section 144 imposed in Jammu, schools and colleges closed

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land dispute, an indefinite curfew was imposed in Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas as a precautionary measure, while Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in rest of the Jammu province during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Advertising

Inspector-General of Police for Jammu zone Mukesh Singh said, “Section 144 has been imposed in all districts of Jammu zone till further orders. All the schools and colleges have been closed’.”

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh said the situation in the district remains peaceful.

Meanwhile, people woke up on Saturday morning across the region to find concertina wires back on the roads with Central Armed Police Force personnel deployed to check their movement. In all major towns, police vans were making announcements asking people to stay indoors in view of the imposition of the prohibitory orders.

However, traffic along the Kathua-Jammu and Jammu-Srinagar national highway and other roads in the Jammu region were plying. Shops opened at some places.