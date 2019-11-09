‘Pathological compulsion’ to comment on internal affairs: India on Pak’s Ayodhya remarks

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday hit out at Pakistan for objecting to the timing of Ayodhya verdict, saying the matter was internal to India. The MEA also condemned Islamabad’s “pathological compulsion” to comment on India’s internal affairs with the intent of “spreading hatred”.

Advertising

“We reject the unwarranted and gratuitous comments made by Pakistan on the judgement of the Supreme Court of India on a civil matter that is completely internal to India,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Explained: What is Article 142, invoked by SC to give land for a mosque?

The MEA spokesperson further said the Ayodhya issue pertained to rule of law and the verdict ensured equal respect for all faiths.

Advertising

“It pertains to the rule of law and equal respect for all faiths, concepts that are not part of their ethos. So, while Pakistan’s lack of comprehension is not surprising, their pathological compulsion to comment on our internal affairs with the obvious intent of spreading hatred is condemnable,” Raveesh Kumar further said.

Read | Temple in Ayodhya: Short history of an old Sangh Parivar demand

The MEA reaction came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he was “deeply saddened” at the “insensitivity” shown at such a joyous occasion, referring to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincided with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, PTI reported.

“The decision has, once again, failed to uphold the demands of justice,” a statement issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office said, according to The Dawn.

The Supreme Court, in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya would be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that a 5-acre land will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board in an alternate site in Ayodhya.