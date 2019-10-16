Last day of Ayodhya hearing in Supreme Court: Top developments

The last day of the hearing in the 134-year-old Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in the Supreme Court witnessed courtroom drama after advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim Waqf Board, tore up a map illustrating the place of birth of Lord Ram, leading to a commotion.

The development came after the five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said it was hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case for the last 39 days and no more time would be granted to parties to conclude the hearing in the case. Follow LIVE Updates

“This matter is going to be finished today by 5 PM. Enough is enough,” the bench, which also comprises justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer, said at the start of the proceedings on the 40th day.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment that ordered the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya to be partitioned equally among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Here are the top developments on the final day of Ayodhya hearing:

1) Lawyer representing Muslim parties tears map in Ayodhya hearing

Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim parties, tore a map illustrating the place of birth of Lord Ram given to him by All India Hindu Maha Sabha advocate Vikas Singh. Beginning his submissions, Singh said he wished to present a book “Ayodhya Revisited” by Kunal Kishore. However, Dhavan took strong objection to placing on record contents from the book and tore the pages handed to him to lodge his opposition.

“You can shred it further,” CJI told Dhavan. “Decorum has been spoiled, decorum is not maintained. If proceedings continue in this manner, we would just get up and walk out,” CJI Ranjan Gogoi further said.

2) Nirvani Akhara claims rights of Shebait in Janmabhumi temple

Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta for Nirvani Akhara claimed the rights of the Shebait in Janmabhumi temple. He said late Mahant Abhiram Das was the priest of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. “It has been held that an idol is a juridical person, worshippers are beneficiary. Baba Abhiram Das was found to be the Shebait of the deity. Late Baba Abhiram Das had an independent position as the priest and this position has been accepted by others also,” Jaideep Gupta told the court.

3) Ayodhya only place we call Ram Janmasthan: Lawyer for Hindu side

Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, representing the Hindu side, said there was no evidence that Muslims offered prayers at the disputed site after 1934. “There is some evidence that the Muslim side offered Friday prayers at the disputed site from 1857 till 1934. No evidence that they offered any prayer after that. But the Hindu side continued to offer prayers on the site. They say we tried to dispossess them. Why would we if we did not believe in the janmasthan? The submission only reinforces our claim,” Vaidyanathan said.

Summing up his arguments, Vaidyanathan said, “This is the place we have believed for centuries as Ram Janmasthan. We cannot call any place in Delhi as Ram Janmasthan. They (Muslims) may have several other places of worship. We have only this one.”

4) Destroying temple historic wrong, need reparations: Hindu defendant

On Tuesday, the temple side in the Ramjanmabhumi-Babri Masjid dispute had told the top court that a district court in Faizabad had concluded in 1886 that a mosque was built on land considered holy by Hindus in Ayodhya and it is for the Muslim parties to show that this finding was wrong.

Senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for Mahant Suresh Das, one of the defendants in the suit filed by UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, said Mughal emperor Babur’s invasion of India and the alleged consequent destruction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was a “historic wrong” for which “reparations” are necessary.

5) ‘Questions asked only to us, not to Hindu side’: Muslim parties

The Muslim parties had alleged that the CJI-led bench posed questions only to them and not to the Hindu side. “Your Lordship didn’t ask a question to the other side. All the questions have been asked to us only. Of course, we are answering them,” senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represents the All India Sunni Waqf Board, told the bench. The submission was vehemently opposed by senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, representing deity ‘Ram Lalla’, who said: “This is totally unwarranted”.