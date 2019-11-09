‘Similar to fall of Berlin Wall’: PM Modi on Ayodhya verdict, Kartarpur inauguration

Underscoring India’s traditions of amity and harmony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the message of unity coming through the historic Ayodhya verdict and Kartarpur Corridor inauguration was similar to the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Addressing the nation hours after the Supreme Court judgment in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, PM Modi said, “Today is November 9, the day when Berlin wall was brought down. Today the Kartarpur Corridor was also inaugurated. Now the Ayodhya verdict, so this date gives us the message to stay united and move forward.” Follow LIVE Updates

The historic verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case coincided with the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Stressing that acceptance of the unanimous SC ruling reflected “our tolerant nature”, PM Modi urged people to shun bitterness and negativity for the sake of a new India. “World has seen how robust and strong our democracy is. Today’s events will be recorded in history,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said it was a matter of happiness for the entire country that the decision came with the consent of all. “After the verdict, the way every section of society, of every religion, has welcomed it is a proof of India’s ancient culture and tradition of social harmony,” said PM Modi.

“Today’s message is all about coming together and living together to move forward. SC verdict has brought new dawn, now next generation will build new India,” PM Modi further said.

The Supreme Court, in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya would be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that a 5-acre land will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board in an alternate site in Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said the Supreme Court’s verdict has “reaffirmed the independence, transparency, and farsightedness of our judiciary” and has increased the citizens’ faith in the system.

Lauding the top court for its decision, Modi tweeted, “The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes.”

The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

The Prime Minister also said that the verdict should not be viewed as a victory or defeat for anyone. “The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti,” he said.

Modi also said that the historic verdict on Ayodhya temple is an example of how any given dispute can be resolved “amicably”. “SC’s Ayodhya Judgment is notable because: It highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. It clearly illustrates everybody is equal before the law,” he said.