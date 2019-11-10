Ayodhya verdict: Protest in JNU, ABVP opposes it with slogans

Almost 100 students of JNU Saturday held a protest on campus against the Supreme Court verdict. This was countered by 30 activists of the ABVP, who shouted slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’ at the campus. They also lit and arranged diyas to spell Jai Shri Ram.

The protest was organised by some individual students, with major student organisations and the JNU Students’ Union distancing itself from it. However, leading activists of groups such as Fraternity and YFDA, and the Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association were present. A few students from outside the campus, including from Jamia Millia Islamia, were also present.

As Afreen Fatima, JNUSU councillor from Fraternity, addressed the crowd and said “it was not about the land, it was about our faith”, the ABVP started shouting slogans, moving right next to the protest site. Among the slogans raised was ‘Ek hi naara, ek hi naam. Jai Shri Ram’.