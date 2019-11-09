The Ayodhya dictionary

Delivering one of the most anticipated judgments in India’s history, the Supreme Court Saturday paved way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya. The apex court also directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board, one of the stakeholders in the case, for building a mosque. Here is a quick glossary of terms that you must know regarding the politically sensitive case in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya title suit: The title suit was about the disputed 2.77 acres of land in Ayodhya. While Hindus believe that it is the birthplace of Lord Ram, Muslims argued that prayers were offered in the Babri Masjid and that it has been a mosque since the day it was constructed. Follow | Ayodhya verdict LIVE UPDATES

Allahabad High Court: In 2010, a three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court had ruled that three parties— Bhagwan Ramlalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara, and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board— were in joint possession of the disputed land in the absence of a better title, and had directed a three-way partition. In May 2011, the apex court had stayed the Allahabad High Court ruling after both Hindu and Muslim groups appealed against it. The Supreme Court’s ruling was on appeals against the Allahabad HC verdict.

Babri Masjid: On December 6, 1992, the Babri mosque was demolished by a mob of Hindu Karsevaks, who went on to construct a make-shift temple in its place. The incident set off one of the worst religious riots in the post-independence India, killing over 2,000 people.

Bhagwan Ramlalla Virajman is one of the parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case. Besides staking claim over the entire disputed land in Ayodhya, deity Ramlalla Virajman wants the adjacent land, which was acquired by the Centre in 1993, for the “convenience of devotees” when a “grand” Ram temple is built at the disputed site.

Karsevaks: Karsevaks or Hindu volunteers to build the Ram temple razed the Babri Masjid structure down on December 6, 1992, triggering widespread riots across the country.

Nirmohi Akhara: It is a Hindu denomination worshipping Lord Ram that advocates celibacy and asceticism. In 1959, it had filed a suit claiming title to the disputed structure.

Shebait: Seeking possession of the disputed area, the Nirmohi Akhara said it had ‘Shebait’ rights there since the 18th Century. A shebait under Hindu law is entrusted with the task of maintaining and preserving an idol and its property.

Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board: It argued that the Nirmohi Akhara and the Board were original litigants over the property until a claim was made in 1989 on behalf of the deity Ramlalla Virajman as the sole and exclusive owner of the site.