Ayodhya verdict: AIMPLB, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to file review petition

Saying that the judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case did not do any justice, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday decided to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court verdict. The decision was taken at an AIMPLB meeting in Lucknow.

“We have decided to file a review petition as we cannot accept any other land except that meant for the masjid. Thus land offered would not be accepted,” AIMPLB member SQR Ilyas said while addressing the media after their meeting.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulama-i Hind has also decided to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s verdict, Jamiat chief Arshad Madani said.

The decision was taken at the Jamiat working committee meeting on Sunday, which gave its nod for filing the review petition. Jamiat on Friday formed a five-member committee to look into the pros and cons of filing a review petition in the verdict.

“Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100 per cent, we must file a review petition. It is our right,” ANI quoted Madani as saying.

Madani on Thursday called the verdict “baffling” and said it was the prerogative of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board to take a call on whether to accept 5 acres that the court directed should be given for building a mosque. However, the Jamiat working committee’s decision was to spurn the offer since there was no need for such “charity”.

“Once a mosque is built, it remains a mosque till the end of time. So Babri Masjid is, was, and will remain a mosque. However, if the Supreme Court had said that Babri Masjid had been built after demolishing a temple, we would have forfeited our claim. Also, if we do not have a claim, why give us land at all? That is why this is a baffling verdict from the Supreme Court,” he said.

In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.