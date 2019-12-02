Ayodhya verdict: First petition seeking review of judgment filed in Supreme Court

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind filed a petition on Monday seeking review of the Supreme Court’s verdict clearing the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq and president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, filed the review plea, saying that the judgment suffers from “errors apparent on record and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India”.

The review petition said the apex court, in an attempt to balance the reliefs between the parties, condoned illegalities of the Hindu parties and allotted an alternate land measuring five acres to the Muslim parties, which was neither pleaded nor prayed for by the Muslim parties, PTI reported.

In the petition, he said it must be noted that the petitioner was not challenging the entire judgment. On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member panel comprising legal experts and religious scholars to look into every aspect of the Supreme Court’s November 9 verdict.

The Supreme Court announced the Ayodhya verdict on November 9 and said that the 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to a trust to build Ram Temple. The five-judge Constitution Bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

The AIMPLB also said it would file a review petition before December 9, saying the judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case did not do any justice.

However, the Sunni Central Waqf Board and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JUH) faction led by Maulana Mahmood Madani has decided against filing a review petition in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.