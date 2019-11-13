Ayodhya verdict: Mahasabha may file review over five acre land for mosque

Days after the Supreme Court, deciding the title suit of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid, ruled that the entire disputed land be handed over to a trust to be constituted for construction of a Ram temple and that Muslims be given five acres of either the acquired land near the site or at “a suitable prominent place in Ayodhya” for building a mosque, the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), one of the appellants in the apex court, has raised an objection over the direction to provide five-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board.

The Hindu Mahasabha said they are studying the judgment to decide on filing a review petition against the order.

“We have strong objections over the court direction to provide Sunni Waqf Board five acres of land near the site or a suitable prominent place in Ayodhya. If it has been proved that a temple was there, then why should any land be given to them? We are presently studying the Supreme Court judgment and will decide later on filing a review petition,” said advocate Shishir Chaturvedi, the current president of ABHM.

The ABHM appeal in the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment was filed in 2011 by its then president Kamlesh Tiwari who was murdered at his residence in Lucknow last month.

The ABHM had formed a high-power committee and nominated Tiwari, the then president, to be an appellant in the title suit case on behalf of the outfit against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment.

Tiwari’s wife Kiran also told The Indian Express on Tuesday that they are not happy with the top court’s decision to give five acres to Muslims for building a mosque in Ayodhya. “We are happy with the Supreme Court judgment to form a trust to build a Ram temple at the disputed site… but have objection over its decision of giving five acres of land to the other (Muslim) side in Ayodhya. If the central or state government begins the process to give the land, we would start a protest,” said Kiran.