Ayodhya verdict: Maharashtra parties welcome SC’s decision, appeal for peace

WELCOMING THE Supreme Court’s decision on Ram temple in Ayodhya, leaders across party lines in Maharashtra appealed for peace in the state on Saturday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the Supreme Court verdict on Ram temple should not be looked through the narrow prism of somebody’s victory or defeat.

Addressing mediapersons at BJP headquarters in Mumbai, Fadnavis said the verdict will restore “Bharatiya Asmita (pride)”. “It is my ardent appeal to all to accept the decision in letter and spirit with utmost humility,” he added. “While analysing the verdict, it should be perceived on fact and faith and not viewed through coloured spectacles,” he said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said Hindus across the world will remember his father Balasaheb Thackeray for his contribution to the cause of building a Ram temple in Ayodhya. He added that he was planning to visit Ayodhya on November 24 and will also meet and thank senior BJP leader L K Advani, who had taken out a Rath Yatra in 1990, initiating the movement for building the Ram temple.

Speaking to mediapersons, Uddhav said: “This day will be written in golden letters in India’s history. I am happy that a long pending issue has been resolved and everyone has accepted the verdict. Hindus across the world will remember Balasaheb Thackeray today for his contribution to Hindutva.”

His estranged cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray said the verdict would be remembered as “momentous”, as the sacrifices of the karsevaks has paid off. “I am happy today. It would not be wrong to say that the sacrifice of the karsevaks during the entire struggle has finally paid off. A Ram temple must be constructed at the earliest. Along with Ram temple, there should also be ‘Ram Rajya’ in the nation, so that the issue of unemployment is also addressed,” he added.

He also remembered his uncle, and tweeted: “My thoughts are with Balasaheb as he would have been so happy to witness this historic day.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the decision will address a “serious concern” before the country. “The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision will help address a serious concern. The judiciary has talked about protecting the interests of all sections of society.”

In view of the prevailing political situation in the state, where allies BJP and Sena are at loggerheads over the issue of government formation, Pawar said the verdict will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics and people may even forget the issue in a few days. “This may not be an important subject for the public,” he told mediapersons.

Samajwadi Party state chief Abu Asim Azmi called for peace. “We need to keep peace and ensure harmony. Our stand on this issue is not divergent form the All India Muslim Personal Law Board that has fought the case. We have full faith in the country’s judiciary and even if some of us feel that we have not received justice, I would like say that we will definitely get justice in the court of almighty God.”