‘I stand vindicated, moment of fulfilment for me’: LK Advani on Ayodhya verdict

BJP veteran LK Advani, a key architect of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya title suit, saying he stood vindicated and it was a moment of fulfilment for him.

“I stand vindicated, and feel deeply blessed, that the Supreme Court has given its unanimous verdict paving the way for the construction of a magnificent temple for Lord Ram at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya,” Advani, who is facing trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case, said.

The 92-year-old BJP veteran leader described it as a moment of “fulfilment” for him while saying “God Almighty” had given him an opportunity to make his own contribution to the mass movement, which he termed as the biggest since India’s Freedom Movement.

Earlier today, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti said Advani’s devotion to temple cause was at the root of the BJP’s success and it would return to power for another term.

“A tribute to all those who laid down their lives for this work and a tribute to Advani ji, under whose leadership all of us put our best at stake for this great work,” PTI quoted Bharti as saying.

The Supreme Court, in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, ruled that the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya would be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that a 5-acre land will be allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board in an alternate site in Ayodhya.

“Now time has come to leave all contention and acrimony behind and embrace communal concord and peace: Advani on SC order on Ayodhya,” Advani further said in a statement.