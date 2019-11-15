Ayodhya verdict: Jamiat panel to take call on review plea

Jamiat Ulama-i Hind has formed a five-member committee to look into the pros and cons of filing a review petition following Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. The committee will give its report in four days.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani on Thursday called the verdict “baffling”. He said it is the prerogative of the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Wakf Board to take a call on whether to accept 5 acres that the court directed should be given for building a mosque, but the Jamiat working committee’s decision was to spurn the offer since there was no need for such “charity”.

After a Jamiat meeting on the issue, Madani said: “Once a mosque is built, it remains a mosque till the end of time. So Babri Masjid is, was, and will remain a mosque. However, if the Supreme Court had said that Babri Masjid had been built after demolishing a temple, we would have forfeited our claim. Also, if we do not have a claim, why give us land at all? That is why this is a baffling verdict from the Supreme Court.”

About review petition, he said the five-member committee will take a call. Besides Madanai, a senior Darul uloom Deoband teacher, the committee’s members are Maulana Asjad Madani, Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Maulana Habibullah and Aijaz Maqbool.

Jamiat will also consult legal experts on the matter.