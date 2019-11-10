It’s a relief for people and also police: Cops who witnessed Babri demolition

Several police officers, who had witnessed the 1992 Babri demolition, said on Saturday that they had been regularly been monitoring the developments in the title suit case and wanted it to be resolved amicably.

“We were eagerly waiting for the outcome of the long-pending issue,” said A K Sharan, who was then Inspector General (Lucknow zone) and also the seniormost police officer present at the spot when the structure was razed.

“We had made security arrangements after getting information that karsevaks were coming to Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. We had no input from any intelligence agency that karsevaks may demolish the Masjid. We were under the impression that karsevaks will return after performing prayers,” added Sharan.

“A group of 20-25 karsevaks stepped up from the crowd and started the act (demolition). We tried our best to stop them, but failed in our attempts. The central force, which had arrived in Ayodhya without informing the state government, refused to cooperate or coordinate with us. After seeing the demolition so closely, I felt that this issue should be resolved as soon as possible. By the mercy of God, the issue has finally been resolved,” said Sharan.

Sharan retired from the police force in 2003, after serving as the first DGP of Uttarakhand, then a newly formed state

S V M Tripathi, who was then UP’s Director General of Police, told The Sunday Express, “This judgment will give relief to the public, country and also to the police department. The verdict is a matter of satisfaction for me and many others as well. I was keeping a watch on the developments in the case because I had gone through several documents related to it. I found that all points were considered by the court.”

Speaking about the demolition, Tripathi said, “I reached the spot from Lucknow after the demolition. We did our best and was not aware that karsevaks would demolish the mosque. It is a complicated issue. What should be done at that time and what was not done.”

Then Deputy Inspector General , Faizabad Range, U S Bajpai, who was camping in Ayodhya long before the demolition, said, “Saturday’s judgment is the best that could be done to satisfy everyone. It is a relief for the public, country, police officers and others that the matter has been resolved finally.” “I don’t remember much about December 6 but we had made all preparations then. After demolition, almost all officials then posted in Ayodhya, were shifted from there,” he said.

Then Senior Superintendent of Police of Ayodhya, D B Rai, who joined politics after retirement and was elected as a BJP MP from Sultanpur, died a few years ago.

Retired Director General, B M Saraswat, who was then sent to Ayodhya soon after the demolition, said “I camped in Ayodhya for around two months till the situation got back to normal.” Saraswat was SSP of Faizabad before D B Rai.