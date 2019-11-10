Ayodhya verdict: Sunni Waqf Board likely to decide on accepting land for mosque on Nov 26

A day after the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to hand over a five-acre land to Muslims for construction of a mosque, the Sunni Waqf Board said that a decision on whether to accept the land in Ayodhya will likely be taken at its meeting on November 26. The Court Saturday allotted the disputed Ayodhya land to a new trust.

Advertising

UP Sunni Central Waqf Board Chairman, Zufar Farooqui told news agency PTI that he was getting diverse views on whether to take the land. “Board’s general body meeting is expected on November 26 in which it will be decided whether to take 5-acre land as directed by the Supreme Court or not,” he said.

“The meeting was earlier scheduled on Nov 13 but it was postponed and is now expected on Nov 26. I am getting diverse views on taking the land but I personally feel negativity can be won only with positivity,” Farooqui said.

Express Explained | Temple in Ayodhya: Short history of an old Sangh Parivar demand

Advertising

Noting that he had advocated for mediation to resolve Ayodhya issue, Farooqui said, “Though mediation did not succeed my views are clear. Some persons are also advising that the land should be taken by Waqf board and an educational institution, with a mosque established in its premises.”

The Sunni Central Waqf Board had earlier said they would not file a review petition. “The board will not go in for any review of the apex court’s order or file any curative petition,” chairman Zufar Farooqui said at a press conference in Lucknow, adding that “it would not look good” if any of the Muslim litigants do not accept the verdict.

Express Explained | Why Hindus won claim over both the outer and inner courtyard at disputed site

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer in their verdict had said the Hindu litigants were able to establish their case that they were in possession of the outer courtyard. It added that the Muslim side was unable to prove their exclusive possession of the inner courtyard.