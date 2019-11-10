Certain premises of SC’s Ayodhya verdict questionable: CPM

The CPI(M) said that while the Ayodhya verdict has provided a judicial resolution to the “fractious” issue, “there are certain premises of the judgment which are questionable.”

“The CPI(M) has always maintained that the issue should be resolved by a judicial verdict if a negotiated settlement was not possible. While this judgment has provided a judicial resolution to the fractious issue, there are certain premises of the judgment which are questionable,” the CPI(M) said in a statement.

Pointing out that the apex court’s judgment has itself stated that the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992 was a violation of law, the party said that the “cases pertaining to the demolition should be expedited and the guilty punished.”

“The court has also appreciated the 1991 Places of Religious Worship Act. Adherence to this law should ensure that no such disputes on religious places are again raised and utilized,” the CPI(M) said.

The CPI called the apex court’s judgment “reconciliatory.”

“While upholding that all faiths are equal, the apex court has delivered this reconciliatory judgment. This should be seen in the larger perspective of ethics, justice and secularism. This should not be seen as a victory to any party or litigant and in the prevailing situation nobody should resort to any provocation,” CPI General Secretary D Raja told The Sunday Express.

“It’s a reconciliatory judgment. There are questions which need to be answered. They said the demolition (of Babri Masjid) was wrong… What does the court want to say?,” Raja added.