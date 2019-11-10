Ayodhya verdict: Curfew in Kishtwar, Sec 144 imposed in Jammu

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, an indefinite curfew was imposed in Kishtwar town, while prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 were imposed in the rest of the Jammu province since Saturday morning.

Inspector General of Police for Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, said, “Section 144 has been imposed in all districts of Jammu zone till further orders. All the schools and colleges have been closed.”

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh said indefinite curfew has been imposed as a precautionary measure in Kishtwar town and adjoining areas and Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed in remaining areas of the hilly district.

He added that the situation in the district was peaceful.

Across the region, concertina wires were back on the roads, with Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed to check civilian movement. In all major towns, police vans made announcements, asking people to stay indoors in view of the imposition of prohibitory orders.

However, traffic along the Kathua-Jammu and Jammu-Srinagar national highway and other roads in Jammu region was normal and shops opened at some places.