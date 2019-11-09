Post Ayodhya verdict, Congress says in favour of construction of Ram temple

Ayodhya Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Case Verdict: The Congress welcomed the Supreme Court verdict Saturday on the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute saying the party is in favour of the construction of Ram temple and appealed all parties and communities to maintain peace and harmony.

“Congress is in favour of the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya,” the party said.

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising of Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, earlier today, passed a unanimous judgment on the disputed land in Ayodhya allotting the land to the Ramjanmabhoomi Trust. The top court ordered that an alternative plot of land measuring five acres would be allotted to the Muslims for the construction of a mosque.

In a statement, the Congress Wworking Committee (CWC) said, “The Indian National Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case. We appeal to all the parties concerned and to all communities to abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in our Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony. It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages.”

