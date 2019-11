Ayodhya Verdict Reactions LIVE Updates: The much-awaited Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit came Saturday in which a government-run trust was handed over the 2.77 acres of the disputed land in Ayodhya for construction of Ram temple. The 5:0 unanimous verdict also allotted a separate five acres of land to Sunni Waqf Board for a mosque. Political and religious leaders across the board are calling for peace and harmony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the verdict has “reaffirmed the independence, transparency, and farsightedness of our judiciary” and has increased the citizens’ faith in the system. Home Minister Amit Shah, too, welcomed the judgment and said the order will prove to be a milestone and further strengthen India’s unity and integrity.

The Congress party also welcomed the judgement and said it is in favour of a temple and appealed for peace and harmony. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), however, said the verdict “neither provided equity nor justice”, and that it might file a review plea.

However, Board’s counsel Zafaryab Jilani, in his initial reaction soon after the judgement had said in Delhi, “The Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions. We will seek a review as we are not satisfied with the verdict.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi objected to the timing of the Ayodhya verdict, which coincides with the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor, saying he was “deeply saddened” at the “insensitivity” shown at such a joyous occasion.