Ayodhya Verdict: As police fan out, Aman Committees scan WhatsApp to keep peace intact

Shahnawaz Shehzada (42) spent Friday night and all of Saturday scrolling through WhatsApp groups and forwarding a message he received from the Darya Ganj police, warning people not to share or react to provocative posts. “The police has its eye on every social media site,” read the message.

As a member of the Jama Masjid Aman Committee, Shehzada is familiar with the drill any time a communal flare-up is expected. Minutes after the Ayodhya verdict was delivered by the Supreme Court Saturday morning, Shehzada reached the Jama Masjid police chowki.

“All of us members are alert; if there’s anything amiss, we have police personnel on speed dial. We have spoken to men, women, youngsters about maintaining calm and that the verdict, no matter what it says, should not disturb the harmony of the area … we have been talking to residents for 10 days now,” said Shehzada.

Across the city, Aman Committees, which comprise residents of an area across religions, have been working in tandem with police to ensure peace.

ACP (Darya Ganj) Veer Singh said, “We rely on police ‘mitras’ and groups such as Aman Committees at such times. We held a meeting with RWAs, temple priests and met the Jama Masjid imam too.” Aman Committees were formed in the 1980s to maintain harmony in areas with mixed population.

At Haji Hotel, opposite Jama Masjid gate number 1, poet Ameer Dehlavi (90), hotel owner Haji Faiyazuddin (75) and their two friends huddled over cups of tea and watched a Hindi news channel online on a phone. “Bachcho ko ghar pe hi rakhna aaj,” said Faiyazuddin over the phone to a family member. Once the verdict was announced, he said, “Let’s end the chapter now… we must accept the verdict so peace prevails.”

At 3 pm Saturday, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid called a press conference at his residence. “We accept the verdict by the SC. Hindu-Muslim issues should end and I hope the country moves towards harmony. I personally believe that the matter shouldn’t go any further and there should not be a review petition. Let’s end the chapter now. It is up to the Sunni Wakf Board to decide if they should take the five-acre land,” he said.

Around noon, a fleet of over a dozen policemen on bikes whizzed past the Jama Masjid, while a group of 20 policemen and women walked the lanes of Ballimaran. “The bike fleet is called the Jaguar. We are ensuring visibility on the streets,” said Singh.

Meanwhile, in East Delhi’s Trilokpuri, where communal clashes in 2014 left 80 people, including 15 police personnel, injured, the Aman Committee and strong police deployment kept things peaceful Saturday.

Riyazuddin Saifi, treasurer of the Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Ekta Committee, which became active after the 2014 clashes, said, “To prepare for the SC verdict, a meeting was held with police at the East district headquarters after which around 150 committee volunteers were deployed in various parts of Trilokpuri… they have been speaking to members of all communities and sensitising them about the need to maintain peace. If they feel something is amiss, they inform us, but nothing like that has happened so far.”

Unlike in Old Delhi, additional police deployment was not in sight at South East Delhi’s Zakir Nagar.

Faiyaz, a teacher, said, “All the maulanas and imams also told people at Friday’s prayer gatherings that there should be no rumour mongering and provocation. Whatever the Supreme Court has decided will be respected.”