Ayodhya verdict: Ahead of meet, many in AIMPLB favour review petition

Ahead of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s (AIMPLB) working committee meeting on November 17, a “dominant view” is emerging within the organisation that a review petition should be filed in Supreme Court on its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, said sources.

“The dominant view emerging within the board is that we have fought this for so long and we should file a review petition. However, there is another view that what has happened is done. They feel it (filing a review petition) will be a waste of time. A final picture will emerge only after the working committee meets,” said a source.

A section within AIMPLB believes that since the judgment was unanimous, there is little “ray of hope” for a review petition.

The Supreme Court on Saturday ruled that the disputed area be handed over to a trust for construction of a Ram Temple. The court, however, held that the act of placing idols inside the mosque in 1949 was “desecration”, that there is no evidence that Babri Masjid was built after demolishing a temple and that the 1992 demolition of the mosque was against the rule of law.

The court also ruled that Muslims be given a five-acre plot for construction of a mosque.

There are differences within the community about whether the five-acre land should be accepted.

“There is a proposal for a review petition but no call can be taken before the working committee meets…whatever the decision, the aim will be to build consensus,” said AIMPLB secretary and advocate Zafaryab Jilani, who argued the case for the Muslim parties.

Another member of the board said various Muslim organisations are holding internal meetings to arrive at a decision.