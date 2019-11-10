Ayodhya verdict: Adhir calls for avoiding politics, Salim says look ahead

As the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute on Saturday, Congress legislative leader Adhir Chowdhury called for “avoiding politics” on the issue, while CPM politburo leader Mohammed Salim urged the nation to move ahead.

Chowdhury said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should practice what he preached. “The PM said today that the devotion of Ram and Rahim should be mixed at one place. This is a very good proposal, but he has to understand this himself first, then he should demonstrate this and make his partymen understand this. If he succeeds, then this will be good for all of us,” he said, adding a “war-like situation was created all over the country before the verdict”.

“This is basically politics. This should be avoided.”

CPM’s Salim said the SC tried to solve the “Ram mandir issue”, on which “some organisations tried to create problem”. “Some forces are trying to destroy the communal harmony of our country. Time has come we should look beyond that (mandir issue).”