Ayodhya to Rafale: List of significant cases up for hearing as SC resumes next week

As the Supreme Court resumes on July 1 after its six-week annual summer recess, a list of significant cases will come up for hearing. This includes the Ayodhya land dispute, review pleas in the Rafale case and the contempt case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Advertising

The apex court will resume hearings in the Ayodhya land dispute case after mediation proceedings by a three-member committee comprising Justice F M I Kallifulla Sri Sri Ravishankar and Sriram Panchu.

Meanwhile, the Court will also take up for hearing the review pleas filed against its judgment on India’s Rafale fighter jet deal with France.

The defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi will also be taken up. The case has to do with Gandhi attributing a remark, “chowkidar chor hai” to the SC during a campaign speech ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi had tendered an apology and sought closure of the case.

Advertising

On Wednesday, the apex court released the new roster of work. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and the four other most senior judges of the Court — Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman — will hear Public Interest Litigations (PIL).

Contempt of Court matters will be heard by the CJI and Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit.

Matters related to elections will be dealt with by the CJI or Justice Bobde.