Will Ayodhya title dispute be sent for mediation? Supreme Court to decide today

The Supreme Court Wednesday is likely to decide whether the Ayodhya title dispute case can be resolved through court-monitored mediation.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had asked the parties involved in the case to explore the possibility of settling the matter through an in-camera, court-monitored process of mediation that could pave the way for a “healing”.

The other judges on the Bench are S A Bobde, Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.

“We are seriously thinking over giving mediation a try since the dispute is not about anybody’s private property… Even if there is 1 per cent chance of an amicable resolution, it should be given a try,” Justice S A Bobde had said.

“The mediation will be concurrent to the suits pending before the court… Mediation will be a confidential process too,” he added.

The apex court on February 26 reserved its decision on the matter.

The Bench is hearing appeals against the Allahabad High Court verdict of September 30, 2010, which had ordered the disputed 2.77 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site to be split three ways among the Nirmohi Akhara sect, Sunni Central Wakf Board, Uttar Pradesh, and Ramlalla Virajman.

The suggestion of a mediated settlement faced opposition from the counsel for Ramlalla Virajman and Mahant Suresh Das, who said that it had been attempted in the past, and had failed. While the Nirmohi Akhara backed the suggestion. The ‘Muslim’ parties said they were as such, not opposed to the apex court’s suggestion of a mediated settlement.

Earlier in 2010, the three-judge Bench of the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court had, after all arguments had concluded tried mediation. The lawyers were made to assemble in a chamber and asked if they wished to reconcile but the process collapsed apparently after the ‘Hindu’ side said it was not acceptable.