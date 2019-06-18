Ayodhya terror attack: Court convicts four, acquits one in 2005 case

A special court in Allahabad on Tuesday convicted four and acquited one in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case.

Seven persons, including five alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad operatives and two local residents (Ramesh Panda and Shanti Devi) were gunned down, while seven CRPF jawans got injured in the attack.

The UP police had arrested five persons, Irfan, Ashiq Iqbal alias Farooque, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Naseem and Mohammad Aziz, in the case and they are lodged at Naini jail in Allahabad. Dr Irfan hails from UP’s Saharanpur district while others are residents of Poonch in Jammu.

More details are awaited