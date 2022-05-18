Ayodhya temple sanctum sanctorum will be complete by Dec 2023: Nripendra Misra

Construction of the superstructure of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will start soon, while the plinth for the sanctum sanctorum is nearing completion, said a statement by the temple construction committee on Tuesday.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the committee, told The Indian Express, “The ground floor garbha griha (sanctum sanctorum) will be complete by December 2023, while the remaining work in the temple will be done by December 2024.” It is expected that the temple will be opened to the public by early 2024.

The plinth made with granite stone, work on which started in February this year, is expected to be complete by August. About 17,000 stones will be used to build the plinth, which is being procured from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, said a member of the committee. The Container Corporation of India, which operates under the Ministry of Railways, is helping with the transportation of granite to Ayodhya.

The superstructure of the temple will have carved Rajasthan Bansi Paharpur stone, said Misra, adding that the carving work has already begun. Till now, approximately 75,000 cft (cubic feet) stone carving has been completed, while the total requirement is 4.45 lakh cft stone for the superstructure alone. With the phased completion of the plinth, the final superstructure construction will commence soon, Misra said.

The committee statement said that work on the three-storey temple is proceeding as per schedule.

The design and drawing of the lower plinth has also been finalised – to be made by using plain cement and concrete below the ground, with layers of granite and Mirzapur stone, finally topped by granite stone. The construction work on the lower plinth will be undertaken by June 1, said the statement. As per the plan, the design and drawing of the foundation of parkota (periphery wall) is also in the final stages of technical scrutiny.

Various options are being examined, taking into consideration the security and convenience of the pilgrims.

A pilgrimage facilitation centre is also being constructed in Ayodhya, with a provision for modular addition with the increasing numbers of pilgrims. Accordingly, the utility services within the complex have also been planned.

Misra has held a slew of review meetings in Ayodhya with the stakeholders – Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers, B Sompura Architect and Design Associates – in the presence of other members of the construction committee-trust, which include Swami Govinddev Giri, Champat Rai, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and Anil Mishra.