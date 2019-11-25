Ayodhya: ‘Review plea will harm, not help Muslims’

Around 100 Muslims, including scholars, social activists, lawyers, and intellectuals, have signed a statement opposing the decision by the AIMPLB working committee to file a review plea against the Supreme Court ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, saying it “will harm, not help, Muslims”.

Advertising

In a statement by the Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, the 91 signatories have urged “fellow Muslims to ponder over what has been gained and what has been lost in the course of the over three-decades-old Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.” Appealing the community to not revive the struggle even though the court order is “judicially flawed”, they said it will be the “poor Muslim who will pay the price.”

In a unanimous judgment, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on November 9 allotted the disputed Ayodhya land to a new Trust. It ordered the allotment of an alternative piece of five acres of land to the Muslims for a mosque.

“Many have been advising Muslims to ‘move on’. Our appeal to fellow Muslims is to ‘move away’ from the mandir-masjid dispute since it only helps to mask the real agenda of the Sangh Parivar: the replacement of our secular-democratic republic with a Hindu Rashtra,” the statement reads.

Advertising

On Sunday, National Commission for Minorities chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said Muslims should refrain from filing a review plea against the Supreme Court ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case as it sends out the message that they are creating obstructions in the construction of a temple for Ram — “the most important Hindu God”

Saying that the judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case did not do any justice, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) last week decided to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court verdict.

“The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia, it cannot be given to anybody. The board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque,” AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani added.

The signatories:

1. Aariz Mohammed, social activist, Hyderabad

2. A. J. Jawad, advocate, Chennai

3. Abdul Kader Mukadam, author, columnist (Marathi), Mumbai

4. Afaque Azad, Musician, social activist, Mumbai

5. Aftab Khan, journalist, Nasik

6. Afzal Patel, hotelier, social activist, Mumbai

7. Akbar Shaikh, farmer, activist, Solapur

8. Anjum Rajabali, film writer, Mumbai

9. Arif Kapadia, activist, Businessman, Mumbai

10. Arshad Alam, academic, Columnist, Delhi

11. Gulam A Vahanvaty, Rotarian, businessman, Mumbai

12. Hafiz Ali, teacher (Urdu), Jalgaon

13. Hamida Latif, social activist, Mumbai

14. Hasan Kamaal, poet, senior journalist, columnist (Urdu), Mumbai

15. Irfan Engineer, social activist, Mumbai

16. Javed Anand, journalist, human rights activist, Mumbai

17. Javed Siddiqi, film writer, Mumbai

18. Kaniza Garari, journalist, Hyderabad

19. Kasim Sait, businessman, Social Activist, Chennai

20. Khalil Deshmukh, social activist, Jalgaon

21. Mohammed Imran, Lucknow

22. Mohib Ahmad, social activist, Bhopal

23. Muniza Khan, human rights activist, Varanasi

24. Naseeruddin Shah, actor, Mumbai

25. Nasreen Contractor, social activist, Mumbai

26. Nisar Ahmed Khan, senior journalist (Urdu), Aurangabad

27. Nuruddin Naik, businessman, Mumbra, Thane

28. Saleem Khanba, advocate, Bhiwandi

29. Sana Deshmukh, advocate, Mira Road, Thane

30. Shabana Azmi, actor, ex-MP

31. Shahbaz Khan, community leader, Mumbai

32. Shakil Sayed, social activist, Mumbra, Thane

33. Shama Zaidi, filmmaker, Mumbai

34. Shamima Martin, retired secretary, UK

35. Taizoon Khorakiwala, businessman, Mumbai

36. Zeenat Shaukatali, Islamic scholar, Mumbai

37. Zuleikha Jabeen, social activist, Delhi

38. Mubarak Badshah Shaikh, retired govt. servant, Akluj, Solapur

39. Babu Badshah Shaikh, farmer, Pandharpur, Solapur

40. Raju Dastagir Shaikh, farmer, Pandharpur, Solapur

41. Rafik Dastagir Shaikh, farmer, Pandharpur, Solapur

42. Samir Yasin Shaikh, farmer, Pandharpur, Solapur

43. Faruk Bagwan, farmer, Pandharpur, Solapur

44. Sardar Nabi Shaikh, farmer, Ambe, Pandharpur taluka, Solapur

45. Pappu Sardar Shaikh, farmer, Ambe, Pandharpur taluka, Solapur

46. Karishma Rafik Shaikh, homemaker, Ambe, Pandharpur taluka, Solapur

47. Rashida Hiralal Sheikh, homemaker, Ambe, Pandharpur taluka, Solapur

48. Rehana Mubarak Shaikh, homemaker, Akluj taluka, Solapur

49. Shakira Amir Shaikh, homemaker, Daund, Pune

50. Banu Babu Shaikh, homemaker, Pandharpur, Solapur

51. Saif Ali Babu Shaikh, businessman, Pandharpur, Solapur

52. Asif Hamju Mulani, businessmen, Sangola, Solapur.

53. Rijwana Hamju Mulani, businessmen, Sangola, Solapur.

54. Tehsin Riyaj Mulani, homemaker, Pune

55. Mehajabeen Hamid Mulani, homemaker, Pune

56. Najama Shabbir Mulani homemaker, Akluj, Solapur

57. Fariyal Mansoor Mulani, homemaker, Akluj, Solapur

58. Wahiduddin Shaikh, advocate, Latur.

59. Sattar Badshah Attar, docial activist, Satara

60. Abdulkarim Inamdar, social activist, Satara

61. Amjad Mubarak Shaikh, government servant, Akluj, Solapur

62. Shamshad Amjad Shaikh, teacher, Akluj, Solapur

63. Hamid Yusuf Mulani, teacher, Akluj, Solapur

64. Hamaju Kaka Mulani, teacher, Sangola, Solapur

65. Amir Mubarak Shaikh, Gram Sevak, Daund Pune

66. Rajiyasultana Rajjak Mujawar, government servant, Pandharpur, Solapur

67. Rajjak Lalu Mujawar teacher, Pandharpur, Solapur

68. Mohasin Rajjak Mujawar, businessmen, Pandharpur, Solapur

69. Amin Hamid Shaikh, political activist, Pandharpur, Solapur

70. Firoj Hiralal Shaikh, farmer, Pandharpur, Solapur

71. Rafik Hiralal Shaikh, farmer, Pandharpur, Solapur

72. Hiralal Nabi Shaikh, farmer, Pandharpur, Solapur

73. Fatehali Hamid Mulani, farmer, Pune

74. Haidarali Hamid Mulani, engineering student, Pune

75. Abedali Haidar Mulani, engineering student, Pune

76. Mansoor Shabbir Mulani, engineering student, Pune

77. Hamid Kader Bagwan, social Activist, Sangola, Solapur

78. Mahmud Karim Mujawar, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

79. Rajmahamad Abdul Inamdar, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

80. Farukh Kader Mulani, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

81. Sikander Gani Bagwan, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

82. Irshad Rafik Bagwan, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

83. Salim Ibulal Bagwan, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

84. Aslam Rajak Maneri, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

85. Shokat Abdul Khatib, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

86. Akram Aslam Mulani, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

87. Farukh Vakil Bagwan, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

88. Imran Husain Inamdar, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

89. Akbar Badshah Bagwan, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

90. Rashid Ilahi Bagwan, social activist, Sangola, Solapur

91. Sarfaraz Dastagir Bagwan, social sctivist, Sangola, Solapur