Ayodhya: ‘Review plea will harm, not help Muslims’

Around 100 Muslims, including scholars, social activists, lawyers, and intellectuals, have signed a statement opposing the decision by the AIMPLB working committee to file a review plea against the Supreme Court ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, saying it “will harm, not help, Muslims”.
In a statement by the Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy, the 91 signatories have urged “fellow Muslims to ponder over what has been gained and what has been lost in the course of the over three-decades-old Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.” Appealing the community to not revive the struggle even though the court order is “judicially flawed”, they said it will be the “poor Muslim who will pay the price.”
In a unanimous judgment, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on November 9 allotted the disputed Ayodhya land to a new Trust. It ordered the allotment of an alternative piece of five acres of land to the Muslims for a mosque.
“Many have been advising Muslims to ‘move on’. Our appeal to fellow Muslims is to ‘move away’ from the mandir-masjid dispute since it only helps to mask the real agenda of the Sangh Parivar: the replacement of our secular-democratic republic with a Hindu Rashtra,” the statement reads.
On Sunday, National Commission for Minorities chairman Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi said Muslims should refrain from filing a review plea against the Supreme Court ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case as it sends out the message that they are creating obstructions in the construction of a temple for Ram — “the most important Hindu God”
Saying that the judgment in the Ayodhya land dispute case did not do any justice, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) last week decided to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court verdict.
“The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia, it cannot be given to anybody. The board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque,” AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani added.
