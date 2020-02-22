Ayodhya: Sunni Waqf Board to meet Monday, may decide on five acre-plot

Sources in the Board said all issues regarding the five acres of land would be decided during the meeting on Monday. Sources in the Board said all issues regarding the five acres of land would be decided during the meeting on Monday.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board will hold a meeting on Monday to take a call on whether the Board will accept the five acres allocated at Dhannipur village near Ayodhya by the Uttar Pradesh government as per the Supreme Court’s order. The Board, which was one of the main litigants in the Ayodhya title suit, comprises eight members from different fields.

Board CEO Mohammad Shuaib said the meeting was scheduled on February 24. “The issue of the five acres of land in Dhannipur will be discussed that day and we will see what the majority of the board members say,” said Shuaib.

Sources in the Board said all issues regarding the five acres of land would be decided during the meeting on Monday. Asked if the land in Dhannipur would be accepted, a source said, “It will be immature for me to comment on it right now. During the meeting, it will be discussed whether the land will be accepted and if it is, what will be done with it. All these things will be discussed during the meeting and a decision will be taken then.”

Another source said that during the Board’s previous meeting on November 26, it was “informally decided” that the five acres would be accepted. “We had agreed that the five acres of land will be accepted because if we reject it, it will be contempt of court. But now, we have to decide whether the land will be accepted in Dhannipur. The land has been allotted by the state government and not the court… We will see how the members feel about this,” said the source.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.