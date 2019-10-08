Ayodhya row must end now, all will respect SC decision: Yogi Adityanath

THE AGE-OLD controversy over Ram temple in Ayodhya must end now, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in Gorakhpur Monday. Adityanath also pointed out that the Supreme Court has been continuously holding hearings on the issue and said “everyone would respect the court’s decision.”

The CM said that this year, Diwali would be celebrated by lighting 5.50 lakh earthen diyas and added that unlike in the past, now Ramlila in Ayodhya was also staged by people from different countries. “Like last year, the state government is organising a grand deepotsav this year as well. This year, Diwali will be celebrated by lighting 5.50 lakh diyas on the banks of Saryu River.”

In a statement, the CM had recently said people would hear “good news” about Ayodhya soon.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing the media on Sunday, had questioned the CM’s statement, asking “how does he (Adityanath) know it is good news when the verdict was yet to come.”

Meanwhile, targeting the Opposition Monday for boycotting the special session of the state Assembly , the CM said opposition had insulted Mahatma Gandhi by doing so and “they do not deserve to show their face in the state Assembly now.”