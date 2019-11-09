MM Joshi calls Ayodhya verdict ‘historic’, Uma Bharti hails Advani’s devotion to temple cause

Key leaders who spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case while recalling the contributions of late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader LK Advani towards the cause.

Terming the Supreme Court judgment “historic”, Murli Manohar Joshi said the trust that would be responsible for the construction of the Ram temple would have to be considerate about keeping people united.

“I welcome the verdict. But the trust that will look after the construction of the Ram temple will have to be considerate about keeping intact unity among people,” PTI quoted Joshi as saying. Ayodhya verdict LIVE UPDATES

The veteran BJP leader said the verdict, according to which the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya will be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Mandir, should be accepted with an “open mind” by all communities.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, who was a key figure herself in the agitation, said Advani’s devotion to temple cause was at the root of the BJP’s success and it would return to power for another term.

“A tribute to all those who laid down their lives for this work and a tribute to Advani ji, under whose leadership all of us put our best at stake for this great work,” PTI quoted Bharti as saying.

Advani, Uma Bharti and Joshi are still facing trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

Bringing down the curtains on the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Supreme Court today ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya will be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple.

Reading out the unanimous verdict by five judges, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also directed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to allot a 5-acre land to the Sunni Waqf Board at a “suitable, prominent site” for building mosque.

“We have already concluded that the three-way bifurcation by the High Court was legally unsustainable. Even as a matter of maintaining public peace and tranquillity, the solution which commended itself to the High Court is not feasible,” the court said in its 1,045-page verdict.