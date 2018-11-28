Ayodhya: Indresh of RSS slams CJI-bench, claims govt is ready with a law

Claiming that the Centre plans to bring a law on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute but has been silent in view of the Model Code of Conduct for the ongoing Assembly elections, RSS leader Indresh Kumar Tuesday attacked the Supreme Court’s “three-judge bench… known to the public” for “delaying” a decision on the Ayodhya title suit.

Advertising

He said if someone goes to the Supreme Court against the law that the government plans to bring, “it is possible that the Chief Justice will issue a stay (Ho sakta hai aadesh laane ke khilaf koi sarfira Supreme Court jayega, toh aaj ka Chief Justice usey stay bhi kar sakta hai)”.

Referring to the CJI-led bench’s decision to defer hearing on the Ayodhya matter to January, Indresh said: “I haven’t taken names because 125 crore Indians know their names… the three-judge bench… they delayed, they denied, they disrespected”. He then went on to say “will the country be so handicapped” that it lets “two-three” judges “throttle its beliefs, democracy, Constitution and fundamental rights”.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Janmabhoomi mein anyay kyun’, organised by the Joshi Foundation on the campus of the Panjab University, Indresh said: “Will you and I watch helplessly? Why, and for what? Jo aatankwad ko ardh raatri mein sun sakte hain, woh shanti ko apmaan aur uphas kar de (Should those who hear cases against terror at midnight insult and ridicule peace)… Even the English did not have the courage to perpetrate such atrocities on the judicial process.”

Advertising

“Is it not so serious? We saw the black day of the Indian judicial system when justice was delayed and denied by disrespecting the beliefs of people. Supreme Court did not do it. Judges did not do it. Judicial system did not do it. Justice did not do it. But a few persons,” he said.

He claimed there was growing anguish against “two-three” judges. “All are looking forward to justice. They still have belief… but the judiciary, judges and justice have been disrespected because of two-three judges… It should be heard early. What is the problem? Otherwise, a question arises: if they are not ready to deliver justice, they should think if they want to remain judges or resign,” he said.