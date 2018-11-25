Ayodhya HIGHLIGHTS: BJP leader hits back at Shiv Sena, says ‘those who thrash north Indians, how can they serve Lord Ram’

Hitting back at the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for his tirade against the BJP-led Centre over Ram Temple, BJP MLA Surendra Singh Sunday said, “How can Shiv Sena hijack the issue? The people who thrash north Indians and drive them out, who don’t even have the mentality to serve humanity, how will they serve Lord Ram?”

Meanwhile, in a major warning to the Centre, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asserted that Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya irrespective of whether the BJP government returns to power next year. Thackeray, who arrived in the town yesterday to attend the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s Dharma Sabha today and also offered prayers at Ram Lalla temple, told reporters, “Whether it is an ordinance or a bill, we want the construction of the Ram temple. If this government does not fulfil our demands, then, they shouldn’t forget that only a few days are left for the Lok Sabha polls.”

The twin towns of Ayodhya and Faizabad have turned into a virtual fortress with multiple layers of security as “two lakh Ram bhakts, more than what was witnessed in 1992”, are expected to attend the VHP event. With the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh pulling out all stops to mobilise people for the event, police are taking no chances. Several BJP leaders are also expected to attend the event.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had finalised the details for the construction of a 221-metre long statue of Ram in Ayodhya.