Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Ram temple in Ayodhya to be inaugurated on January 1, 2024: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was addressing a rally in poll-bound Tripura when he made the announcement.

Ram Temple in Ayodhya will open on January 1, 2024 (File)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday announced that the temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya will be inaugurated on January 1, 2024.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Tripura, Shah said that the Congress and CPI(M) had hindered the construction of the temple and put the issue in the jurisdiction of the court for long, news agency PTI reported. “… After the Supreme Court verdict came, Modiji began the construction of the temple,” he said.

“Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom, that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024,” the home minister said.

Shah, who has started his 11-state tour with poll-bound Tripura, on Thursday flagged off the party’s first election rath yatra in the state, asserting a message of “vikas” or development. The rath yatra was launched a day after the BJP state government announced a 84-point ‘Report Card’ of its performance under 10 major headings, claiming it had fulfilled all of its 2018 poll promises.

The country is safe at the hands of Modi, he said. “Ten days after the Pulwama incident in Kashmir, Indian soldiers went inside Pakistan and carried out a successful operation under Modi’s leadership,” Shah added.

With inputs from PTI

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 17:48 IST
