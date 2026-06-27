Ram Temple theft: As probe widens, Trust confirms: Gen secy Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra have quit

As police in Ayodhya began making recoveries and widened the probe into the alleged theft and embezzlement of funds and valuables donated to the Ram temple, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced Saturday it had received the resignation letters of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.
The Trust said a decision on the resignation letters would be taken at its next meeting.
Rai’s former driver Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav is one of the eight men arrested for the alleged theft of temple donations. Currently in judicial custody, the arrested men will be produced before a Prevention of Corruption Act court Monday. Police have so far recovered Rs 79.80 lakh from seven of the eight accused.
An unsigned statement in Hindi by Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri, posted on X by the Trust, said, “The Trust has received resignation letters from the General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), Champat Rai, and Trustee Anil Mishra. The Trust will consider these in its upcoming meeting.”
“We are shocked, hurt and extremely saddened by the incidents in the Shri Ram temple (Ayodhya) heard during the past few days. Serving here as representatives of all Rambhakts and Ramsevaks, we are committed to get a fair investigation done and assure the Rambhakts,” it said.
“The Trust assures those devotees who personally handed over silver bricks, ornaments, and other items to the Trust officials as offerings to Lord Shri Ram are safely available with proper records.”
“Regarding the money received from the donation boxes in the temple, the Trust has lodged an FIR on the basis of the interim report handed over by the SIT constituted by the UP Government following the request of the Trust and legal action is being taken,” it stated.
“We assure everyone that no such unfortunate situation will ever arise in the future. We will insist that the accused face the strongest legal punishment. We will not let anti-social, irreligious and selfish elements succeed in their attempts to defame Sanatan Dharma,” the statement said.
“We believe that these clouds will clear, the darkness will disappear, the truth-light of the sun will shine, and the powerful stream of Rambhakti will continue to flow uninterrupted,” the Trust stated.
After the Trust was constituted in 2020, Champat Rai took the lead in management of the temple. He used to coordinate with the construction committee and the construction agency. His word was considered final, be it on the management of temple affairs, appointment of staff, distribution of assignments, duty of priests and internal security of the premises.
Trustee Anil Mishra was also actively involved in the management of the Ram temple. He came into national limelight after he and his wife performed rituals as ‘Pradhan Yajman’ (main hosts) during the January 2024 consecration of the temple idol.