Ram Temple theft: As probe widens, Trust confirms: Gen secy Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra have quit

As police in Ayodhya began making recoveries and widened the probe into the alleged theft and embezzlement of funds and valuables donated to the Ram temple, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced Saturday it had received the resignation letters of Trust general secretary Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.

The Trust said a decision on the resignation letters would be taken at its next meeting.

Rai’s former driver Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav is one of the eight men arrested for the alleged theft of temple donations. Currently in judicial custody, the arrested men will be produced before a Prevention of Corruption Act court Monday. Police have so far recovered Rs 79.80 lakh from seven of the eight accused.