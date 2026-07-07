‘Baseless allegations’: Ram Temple former chief’s first reaction after Trust exit

In the first reaction since his official exit from the Ram Temple Trust, former general secretary Champat Rai on Tuesday promised to give a “point-by-point response” to all the “baseless personal allegations” in the donation ‘theft’ case. Rai’s resignation was accepted even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the allegations of donation theft at the Ram temple in Ayodhya submits its final report.

Rai, the former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, wrote two letters, one to the public and one to the SIT.

In the letter accessed by The Indian Express, he wrote: “Since this past June 7, 2026, various kinds of rumours and discussions have been circulating regarding a theft committed during the counting of the donation boxes at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex. Many people have levelled baseless personal allegations against me. I have chosen to maintain silence.